Chaplin leads South Florida past Wofford on late shot

Jamir Chaplin tipped in a miss with 18 seconds remaining to lead South Florida to a 58-56 win over Wofford

ATLANTA (AP) — Jamir Chaplin tipped in a miss with 18 seconds remaining to lead South Florida to a 58-56 win over Wofford on Saturday.

Tray Hollowell missed a 3-pointer at the other end.

David Collins tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds and Alexis Yetna had 11 points for South Florida (4-2). Chaplin added eight rebounds.

Hollowell scored a career-high 21 points for the Terriers (2-2). Storm Murphy added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

