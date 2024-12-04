Championship week: Clemson and UNLV could stir up title-game trouble for teams on the bubble for CFP

That leaves one spot.

If a three-loss and 18th-ranked Clemson (No. 17 CFP) steals the Atlantic Coast Conference's bid with a win over No. 8 SMU (No. 8 CFP), would the Mustangs get an at-large or would the committee go with three-loss and No. 11 Alabama (No. 11 CFP)? And if No. 19 UNLV (No. 20 CFP) beats No. 10 Boise State (No. 10 CFP) in the Mountain West game and gets the Group of Five bid, would the Broncos be out?

The fun begins Friday night with Western Kentucky facing Jacksonville State in the Conference USA game in what will be the teams' second meeting in seven days. UNLV-Boise State and Tulane at No. 24 Army (No. 24 CFP) in the American Athletic also are set for Friday.

Then come Saturday's showdowns: No. 16 Iowa State (No. 16 CFP) vs. No. 12 Arizona State (No. 15 CFP) in the Big 12, Ohio-Miami (Ohio) in the Mid-American, Georgia-Texas in the SEC, Marshall-Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt, Penn State-Oregon in the Big Ten and Clemson-SMU in the ACC.

Best game

No. 18 Clemson (9-3, No. 17 CFP)) vs. No. 8 SMU (11-1, No. 8) in Charlotte, North Carolina, Saturday, 8 p.m. EST (ABC)

Clemson has Syracuse to thank for punching its ticket to Charlotte for a shot at the ACC title. Had the Orange not knocked off double-digit favorite Miami last week, the Tigers would have been idle this weekend and making plans for a non-CFP bowl. Instead, they're playing for their first playoff bid since 2020, which was the last of their six straight CFP appearances.

The Mustangs' only loss was to BYU on a late field goal, and then they did the nearly unthinkable by going unbeaten in ACC play in their first year in a Power Four league.

Heisman watch

Heisman Trophy voters can get one more look at Boise State's Ashton Jeanty before they cast their ballots. Whatever Jeanty does against UNLV may not be enough to keep two-way star Travis Hunter from becoming Colorado's second winner of the award.

Hunter finished the regular season fifth in the nation in receptions (92), sixth in receiving yards (1,152) and second in receiving touchdowns (14). At cornerback, he had four interceptions and 11 pass breakups and tied for fifth in the nation with 15 passes defended.

Jeanty goes into the Mountain West title game leading the nation with 2,288 yards rushing and 28 rushing touchdowns in 12 games. His rushing total is the highest since Heisman winner Marcus Allen ran for 2,342 yards in 11 games for Southern California in 1981.

Numbers to know

1-13 — James Franklin's record against top-five opponents in his 11 seasons as Penn State's coach.

8 — Texas wins over bowl-eligible opponents, tied with Syracuse for most.

21 — Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green's tackles for loss, most in the country.

1975 — The last time Miami (Ohio) repeated as MAC champion. RedHawks are in their third MAC title game in six years.

77-3 — Arizona State's first-half scoring margin against its last three opponents.

Under the radar

Western Kentucky (8-4) at Jacksonville State (8-4), Conference USA, Friday, 7 p.m. EST (CBS Sports Network)

This game — the teams' second meeting in seven days — is under the radar same as Jacksonville State's rise in its two years in the Bowl Subdivision under Rich Rodriguez — he of West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona head coaching fame.

The Gamecocks went 9-4 last season and became the first FBS team to make a bowl in its inaugural season in the division. They bounced back from an 0-3 start this year to win eight straight before they lost 19-17 to the Hilltoppers on a late field goal last week.

Tyson Helton has made Western Kentucky into a consistent winner again, with the Hilltoppers having won at least eight games in five of his six seasons.

Hot coach

It's conference championship week, which means it's time for our annual pick for a coach who is poised to move up rather than move out.

Barry Odom is 19-7 in two seasons and has led UNLV to its first 10-win season since 1984. The Rebels went to their first bowl in 10 years last season, and now Odom has them playing for a playoff spot in the Mountain West championship game.

The 48-year-old Odom's name has surfaced in the West Virginia search. Mountaineers athletic director Wren Baker was deputy AD at Missouri in 2015-16. Odom built a top-10 defense as the Tigers' coordinator in 2015, and 2016 was the first of his four seasons as head coach. Odom was 25-25 with two bowls at Missouri and was Arkansas' defensive coordinator before he left for UNLV.

