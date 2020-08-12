Challengers beat 2 Democratic Georgia state House incumbents

Beasley-Teague has been in the House since 1993. She led Thomas in the June primary, but didn’t win a majority in a three-way race. Thomas faces no other opposition in the November general election, making it likely that she will win the seat.

Two other incumbents in the 180-member House lost in primaries in June. Pastor and bank manager Sharon Henderson beat five-term Conyers Democrat Pam Dickerson in House District 113 in the eastern Atlanta suburbs. Three-term Republican Jeff Jones of Brunswick lost to former House member Buddy DeLoach in House District 167 on the Georgia coast.