Chad Baker-Mazara scores career-high 25 points, No. 14 Auburn beats Georgia 97-76

Noah Thomasson led Georgia (15-12, 5-9) with 18 points. Silas Demary Jr. and Russel Tchewa had 16 points each. Tchewa had seven rebounds. The Bulldogs have now lost seven of their last eight.

Aden Holloway hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Auburn to cap an 11-0 run and push the Tigers' lead to 78-63 with 6:03 to play. Georgia never challenged thereafter. Holloway had five 3-pointers on the day to account for his 15 points.

Auburn entered having lost two of its last three and had to wait a week to bounce back from an 11-point home loss to Kentucky. But the Tigers came out firing, hitting seven of their first nine shots to jump out to an 18-8 lead. Baker-Mazara, in his first career start, had eight of the 18.

Auburn maintained its lead throughout the first half and led at the break 45-34. There were 22 personal fouls and four technical fouls in the first 20 minutes.

Auburn's second-leading scorer, Jaylin Williams, missed the game with a right knee injury. He had started all 26 games and is averaging 13 points per game.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn converted a must-win opportunity on the road to stay in the thick of the SEC race. This would be Pearl's third SEC title since arriving at Auburn in 2014.

Georgia continues to falter after its 12-3 start but will get another chance at Auburn in the season finale.

UP NEXT

Auburn: Visits No. 5 Tennessee, where Pearl coached for six years, on Wednesday night.

Georgia: Visits LSU on Tuesday night.

