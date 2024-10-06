Georgia News

CFP Bracket Watch: Texas takes over as top seed, 2 of the 4 first-round games would be SEC matchups

Texas linebacker David Gbenda (33) celebrates after a stop during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas linebacker David Gbenda (33) celebrates after a stop during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By ERIC OLSON – Associated Press
54 minutes ago

Texas' return to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Sunday also gave the Longhorns the top seed in The Associated Press College Football Playoff bracket projection, which now features two SEC head-to-head meetings in the first round.

The Longhorns would be the No. 1 seed as the Southeastern Conference champion. Ohio State of the Big Ten is No. 2, Miami of the Atlantic Coast Conference is No. 3 and Iowa State of the Big 12 is No. 4. Those four teams would receive first-round byes in the 12-team playoff.

Texas replaced Alabama as the top seed after the Crimson Tide were upset at Vanderbilt.

Clemson and Mississippi are now on the bracket. Missouri and Michigan dropped off following losses.

This week's projected bracket would have SEC teams squaring off in two of the four first-round games: Mississippi at Georgia in a 10 vs. 7 and Tennessee at Alabama in a 9 vs. 8.

A reminder about the format: The top four seeds are assigned to the highest-ranked conference champions, regardless of their overall ranking. The five highest-ranked conference champions, regardless of league, are guaranteed spots in the field.

There is no cap on the number of teams that can come from one conference. The CFP selection committee starts ranking teams in November, but for now, the breakdown via the AP Top 25:

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Alabama. Winner vs. No. 1 Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Oregon. Winner vs. No. 4 Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl.

No. 10 Mississippi at No. 7 Georgia. Winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

No. 11 Clemson at No. 6 Penn State. Winner vs. No. 3 Miami in the Peach Bowl.

Moving in this week: Clemson, Mississippi.

Moving out: Michigan, Missouri.

Next five: No. 11 Notre Dame, No. 13 LSU, No. 14 BYU, No. 15 Texas A&M, No. 16 Utah.

Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka, left, and running back Quinshon Judkins celebrate their touchdown against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) and and defensive back Mishael Powell (0) celebrate against California during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Iowa State defensive back Caden Matson (43) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a blocked punt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

