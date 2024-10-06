CFP Bracket Watch: Texas takes over as top seed, 2 of the 4 first-round games would be SEC matchups

Clemson and Mississippi are now on the bracket. Missouri and Michigan dropped off following losses.

This week's projected bracket would have SEC teams squaring off in two of the four first-round games: Mississippi at Georgia in a 10 vs. 7 and Tennessee at Alabama in a 9 vs. 8.

A reminder about the format: The top four seeds are assigned to the highest-ranked conference champions, regardless of their overall ranking. The five highest-ranked conference champions, regardless of league, are guaranteed spots in the field.

There is no cap on the number of teams that can come from one conference. The CFP selection committee starts ranking teams in November, but for now, the breakdown via the AP Top 25:

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Alabama. Winner vs. No. 1 Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Oregon. Winner vs. No. 4 Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl.

No. 10 Mississippi at No. 7 Georgia. Winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

No. 11 Clemson at No. 6 Penn State. Winner vs. No. 3 Miami in the Peach Bowl.

Moving in this week: Clemson, Mississippi.

Moving out: Michigan, Missouri.

Next five: No. 11 Notre Dame, No. 13 LSU, No. 14 BYU, No. 15 Texas A&M, No. 16 Utah.

