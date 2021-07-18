Certification wait delays swearing in Georgia police chief

Glynn County commissioners hired Battiste to be the county's first full-time Black police chief after a tumultuous year. The department was criticized for failing to make arrests immediately following the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020.

That and other problems in the department prompted an unsuccessful attempt by some Georgia lawmakers to abolish the Glynn County Police Department last year and hand its duties to the county sheriff.

Battiste spent 22 years as an FBI agent who specialized in counter-terrorism, special events security, SWAT and hazardous device response. After retiring in 2017, Battiste became police chief for Xavier University in Louisiana. Since 2019, he has served as tactical and training coordinator for the Orleans Constable Office in New Orleans.