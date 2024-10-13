Central Arkansas holds on to beat West Georgia 34-33

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — ShunDerrick Powell ran for 140 yards on 19 carries and FCS No. 13-ranked Central Arkansas withstood West Georgi's furious rally and beat the Wolves 34-33 on Saturday.

The Bears (5-2, 2-1 United Athletic) built a 34-10 lead before West Georgia (1-5, 0-5) scored three touchdowns and field goal in the last quarter-and-a-half.

Quincy Casey threw a 4-yard touchdown to Dylan Gary to reduce the deficit to 34-33 with 27 seconds remaining. The Wolves opted for the two-point conversion but Casey, who rolled right, threw wide of Tyion Berry. Central Arkansas recovered the on-side kick attempt and killed the clock.