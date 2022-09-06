Center Dalman set to start in Falcons opener against Saints

Marcus Mariota is expected to start at quarterback. He was acquired after the team traded Matt Ryan to Indianapolis. Rookie Desmond Ridder is the backup quarterback, with Feleipe Franks at the No. 3 spot if needed. Franks is listed as a backup at his new primary position, tight end.

Cordarrelle Patterson, a surprise last season after moving from wide receiver, is listed as the starting running back. Damien Williams and rookie Tyler Allgeier are the top backups.

