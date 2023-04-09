Celtics, Hawks sit many players for regular-season finale

Boston is sitting usual starters Jayson Tatum, the team’s leading scorer at 30.1 per game, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown (cut finger) and Marcus Smart. Also out are reserves Malcolm Brogdon (lower back pain) and Robert Williams III.

The Hawks are playing without leading scorer Trae Young (right groin soreness), Dejounte Murray (sore left ankle), Clint Capela (right calf tightness), John Collins (tight lower back) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (sore right knee).