Celtics G Smart (tailbone) 'good to go' in Game 4 vs Hawks

31 minutes ago
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been cleared to play in Game 4 of the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks after landing hard on his tailbone

ATLANTA (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was cleared to play in Game 4 on Sunday night against the Atlanta Hawks after landing hard on his tailbone.

Coach Joe Mazzulla said Smart would be in the starting lineup after being listed as a game-time decision.

“He's good to go,” Mazzulla said. “He's healthy.”

Smart landed hard on his tailbone in the closing minutes of Boston's 130-22 loss in Game 3 Friday night. He went down while battling for a rebound with Clint Capela.

Smart was sore after the game and wasn't sure if he might miss some time. But he was cleared to go after taking part in the Sunday morning shootaround.

Boston led the opening-round series 2-1.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

