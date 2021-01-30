CCU looks to sweep Ga. Southern

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Georgia Southern's Zack Bryant has averaged 14.4 points while Eric Boone has put up 11.5 points and 2.3 steals. For the Chanticleers, DeVante' Jones has averaged 21.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals while Essam Mostafa has put up 11.6 points and 9.3 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Eagles have given up only 68.4 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 79 per game they allowed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DEVANTE': Jones has connected on 43.2 percent of the 81 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 23 over his last five games. He's also converted 88.5 percent of his foul shots this season.