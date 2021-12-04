ajc logo
X

CBS: Alabama's John Metchie not expected to return to game

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) celebrates his touchdown catch against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Caption
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) celebrates his touchdown catch against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Georgia News
Updated 40 minutes ago
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III appeared to suffer a left knee injury and CBS reported that the wouldn’t return in the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship game

ATLANTA (AP) — Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III appeared to suffer a left knee injury and CBS reported that the wouldn't return in the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship game against top-ranked Georgia.

Metchie walked gingerly off the field Saturday on the final drive before halftime after a non-contact injury. He had grabbed at his left knee.

The Tide's No. 2 receiver, Metchie had six catches for 97 yards and a 13-yard touchdown in the opening half. He and Jameson Williams had both topped the 1,000-yard mark for the season entering the game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Caption
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) makes a touchdown catch against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) makes a touchdown catch against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Caption
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) makes a touchdown catch against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Editors' Picks
The Latest
CFP Takeaways: Baylor's upset gives Cincinnati, ND boost
34m ago
ETSU rallies to edge Kennesaw 32-31 in FCS 2nd round
1h ago
Police kill Florida Tech student armed with 'edged weapon'
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top