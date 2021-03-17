CB Eric Stokes posts time to beat in 40 at Georgia's pro day

The pro day workouts have taken on greater importance as the NFL is not having an official scouting combine this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stokes (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) is projected as a second-round pick in this year's draft. He returned four interceptions for 94 yards, including two for touchdowns last season. He also had a return for a touchdown as a freshman in 2018.

Stokes' sprints were no surprise to Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

“Speed, speed and more speed is the first thing he can bring,” Smart said Wednesday. “He’s a high-character young man who has brought so much to our program.”

Linebacker Azeez Ojulari, a possible first-rounder, could be the first Georgia player selected in the draft. Ojulari had three sacks in Georgia's 24-21 Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati, giving him 8 1-2 for the 2020 season.

Ojulari (6-2, 249) also impressed with his top 40 time of 4.62 seconds while doing 26 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press.

Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, who had targeted the NFL combine record of 49 reps on the bench press, settled for 30. Cleveland said he was disappointed he “got a little off rhythm” but said "I still put up good numbers.

Cleveland (6-3, 335) posted an unofficial time of 4.85 in the 40.

Stokes' time was the highlight, but he was frustrated he dropped too many balls in interception drills.

“I know for a fact I’ve got to improve my ball skills,” Stokes said. “All the speed and all that stuff is great, but for me the drops are the things I know for a fact I’ll go over constantly over and over again. That’s the thing that’s going to eat me alive the most.”

