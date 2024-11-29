Cato leads Central Arkansas against Georgia Tech after 23-point outing

The Yellow Jackets have gone 3-3 in home games. Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC with 15.5 assists per game led by Naithan George averaging 5.2.

The Bears are 0-3 on the road. Central Arkansas is fourth in the ASUN scoring 74.5 points per game and is shooting 41.1%.

Georgia Tech makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Central Arkansas has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baye Ndongo is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

Layne Taylor is averaging 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.