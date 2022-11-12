Castleton scores 33, Florida beats Kennesaw State 88-78

Reeves's 3-pointer with 3:08 left gave the Gators a 15-point lead, 83-68. The Owls' Brandon Stroud hit two 3-pointers and scored at the basket to cut the deficit to 10 points with 1:20 left, but Kennesaw State could get no closer.

Castleton shot 12 of 18 from the field and was 9 of 13 from the line, adding three assists and three blocked shots to lead Florida (2-0). Will Richard added 15 points and Reeves finished with 11.