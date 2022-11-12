ajc logo
X

Castleton scores 33, Florida beats Kennesaw State 88-78

Georgia News
8 hours ago
Colin Castleton poured in 33 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Kowacie Reeves hit two clutch 3-pointers down the stretch to help Florida put away an 88-78 win over Kennesaw State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton poured in 33 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Kowacie Reeves hit two clutch 3-pointers down the stretch to help Florida put away an 88-78 win over Kennesaw State on Friday night.

Reeves's 3-pointer with 3:08 left gave the Gators a 15-point lead, 83-68. The Owls' Brandon Stroud hit two 3-pointers and scored at the basket to cut the deficit to 10 points with 1:20 left, but Kennesaw State could get no closer.

Castleton shot 12 of 18 from the field and was 9 of 13 from the line, adding three assists and three blocked shots to lead Florida (2-0). Will Richard added 15 points and Reeves finished with 11.

Chris Youngblood scored 20 points to lead Kennesaw State (1-1), with Terrell Burden adding 14 points, five rebounds and three assists.

The Gators shot 30 of 55 from the field (54.5%) and were 24 of 33 from the line. Kennesaw State hit 30 field goals on 70 shots and was 12 of 18 from the line.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks

High school football state playoff scoreboard17h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Now pitching for the Atlanta Braves - Jacob deGrom?’
15h ago

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Braves sign reliever Nick Anderson to split contract
10h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

After big losses, Democrats think Warnock may have the answers they need
18h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

After big losses, Democrats think Warnock may have the answers they need
18h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Jerry Lee Lewis’ teenage bride reflects on their stormy marriage
21h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
6h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
6h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top