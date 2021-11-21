Castellanos, Callens lift NYC FC past Atlanta United, 2-0

Fourth-seeded NYCFC will play at Supporters Shield winner New England on Nov. 30. NYCFC has made the Eastern Conference semifinals five times in six seasons, but never advance farther. Atlanta was seeded fifth.

Castellanos, who had 19 goals during the regular season, was left alone on the back of the defense as NYCFC had a set piece start at the end line. Maximiliano Moralez centered the ball and Castellanos got his foot on it and put a high bouncer into the goal in the 49th minute.