Carter Peevy and Ty James connect on 14 passes for 285 yards and 2 TDs to lead Mercer by ETSU 24-6

Carter Peevy passed for 317 yards and two touchdowns — with 14 catches and 285 yards by Ty James — and Mercer beat East Tennessee State 24-6 on Saturday
Georgia News
1 hour ago
X

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Carter Peevy passed for 317 yards and two touchdowns — with 14 catches and 285 yards by Ty James — and Mercer beat East Tennessee State 24-6 on Saturday.

James had 165 yards receiving in the first half, capped by a 33-yard touchdown with 1:02 remaining after powering through three defenders at the goal line.

Mercer led 17-0 at the break after the defense held ETSU to just 48 total yards. The Buccaneers finished with just seven first downs and 108 total yards.

James went over 200 yards late in the third quarter after catching a short pass along the right sideline and racing to the middle for a 32-yard gain before being tackled by three defenders. James also caught a long pass over middle and broke a tackle at the 16 for a 50-yard touchdown to give Mercer an 18-point lead with 6:32 left in the fourth.

Peevy had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for Mercer (4-2, 2-1).

East Tennessee State (1-4, 0-2) has lost three straight following a 42-0 win over Division II Carson-Newman.

The home team had won the previous four games in the series.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES from tonight's NLDS Game 13h ago

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Photos: The scene at Game 1 between the Braves and Phillies
5h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech Hall of Famer Jim Poole dies
5h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia leaders condemn surprise Hamas assault on Israel
8h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia leaders condemn surprise Hamas assault on Israel
8h ago

Family shocked that fight between man, son-in-law ended deadly in Cherokee County
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves catcher Sean Murphy called for interference that brings home Phillies run in Game...
19m ago
Gant runs for 2 touchdowns, helps lead Tennessee State to 27-20 win over Kennesaw State
2h ago
Former MLB pitcher Jim Poole dies of ALS at 57. He gave up winning homer in '95 World...
3h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
‘Bring it’: Braves fans, both famous and not, are ready for the playoffs
FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top