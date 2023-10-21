Carter Peevy and Mercer defense help Bears beat Wofford 31-17

Carter Peevy accounted for two touchdowns and the Mercer defense added two more scores as the Bears beat winless Wofford 31-17
Georgia News
41 minutes ago

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Carter Peevy accounted for two touchdowns and the Mercer defense added two more scores as the Bears beat winless Wofford 31-17 on Saturday.

Peevy's 4-yard touchdown run capped a 17-play, 99-yard drive in the first quarter, and his 9-yard touchdown pass to Al Wooten II stretched Mercer's lead to 17-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Solomon Zubairu recovered a fumbled ball on the ensuing kickoff and ran it back eight yards into the end zone, and Lance Wise added a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown with 3:31 remaining.

Peevy was 23-of-29 passing for 238 yards and added 21 yards on the ground for Mercer (5-3, 3-2 Southern Conference).

Seeley completed 19 of 29 passes for 227 yards and threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions for Wofford (0-8, 0-5).

___

