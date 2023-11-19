Carter, Oduro score 19 each to lead Providence past Georgia 71-64 in Bahamas

BreakingNews
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Devin Carter and Josh Oduro scored 19 points each and Providence defeated Georgia 71-64 on Sunday at the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.

The Friars led for most of the second half, but the lead was only two points when Georgia's Noah Thomasson went to the line with 48 seconds remaining. He missed the first and made the second, then Providence sealed the win by going 4-for-4 from the line.

Bryce Hopkins scored 15 points and Corey Floyd Jr. added 11 for the Friars (4-1). Carter had 11 rebounds and five assists and Oduro had nine rebounds.

Thomasson led Georgia (2-3) with 19 points and RJ Melendez had 15.

After trailing by two points at halftime, Providence opened the second half with a 13-5 run for a 45-39 lead. Georgia tied it a few minutes later, then a 3-pointer by Devin Carter put the Friars up by five near the 11-minute mark.

Georgia finally regained the lead at 56-55 when Russel Tchewa threw down a dunk at 6 minutes to go. The Bulldogs took the lead one more time, 58-57, but Corey Floyd Jr. and then Carter hit 3-pointer for a five-point Providence lead. The Bulldogs chipped away, but came up short from the line in the final minute.

Both teams have a home game on Friday, with Providence hosting Lehigh and Georgia hosting Winthrop.

