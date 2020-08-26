Carter Center fundraiser auctions Tom Hanks' typewriter

The Carter Center in Atlanta will host a virtual, four-day auction starting Wednesday that will feature an original oil painting by the former president, a vintage Remington typewriter from Tom Hanks' typewriter collection and a photo of Carter with former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, the Carter Center said in a news release. The photo is signed by all three of them.

The bidding runs through Saturday. The winning bidder for Carter's painting will be able to choose from three options: one featuring a branch of mountain laurel, one featuring two Northern Cardinals and one featuring Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt.