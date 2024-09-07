Carson Beck throws 5 TD passes and No. 1 Georgia routs FCS school Tennessee Tech 48-3

Beck’s five TD passes matched a school record that had been done seven other times, most recently by Stetson Bennett against UAB in 2021.

With a brief respite in their daunting schedule, Georgia (2-0) breezed past an FCS school that received $550,000 to make the trip to Athens for a beating that was never in doubt.

“We were considered better than that opponent," coach Kirby Smart said. “We should execute at a high level.”

Beck completed 18 of 25 passes for 242 yards before calling it a day. He had scoring throws of 22 yards to Dillon Bell, 6 yards to Colbie Young, 10 yards to Dominic Lovett, 50 yards to Arian Smith and 37 yards to Lawson Luckie.

Many in the announced crowd of more than 93,000 headed for the exits at halftime on a sweltering day with temperatures in the upper 80s. They didn't miss much as the Bulldogs pulled most of their starters shortly into the third quarter.

Tennessee Tech (0-2) started second-stringer Jordyn Potts at quarterback after losing Dylan Laible, a transfer from Missouri, to an injury in its season-opening loss to Middle Tennessee.

The Golden Eagles also gave some snaps to receiver Jordan Yates in a futile effort to bolster the offense, which had only 18 yards passing and didn't crack 100 yards overall until the closing minutes.

But, in a moral victory for the visiting team, Tennessee Tech called a timeout with 2 seconds left to allow Hayden Olsen to kick a 32-yard field goal on the final play to break up the shutout.

With the Bulldogs leading 45-0, the fourth quarter was reduced to 10 minutes. Georgia finished with a 498-134 lead in total yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tennessee Tech: The main benefit for the Golden Eagles was a hefty payday that will bolster their tight athletic department budget. They finally scored for the first time in three meetings against the Bulldogs after losing 67-0 in 1943 and 38-0 in 2009.

Georgia: The Bulldogs got a chance to give playing time to a bunch of backups, which may pay dividends later in the season. Gunnar Stockton took over for Beck and completed 10 of 12 passes for 90 yards. Branson Robinson scored on a 13-yard run. "We were able to play a lot of players," Smart said. "That helps grow our team and grow our depth."

ETIENNE DEBUT

Running back Trevor Etienne made his Georgia debut, carrying the ball five times for 78 yards.

The transfer from Florida showed his speed with a 45-yard run in the second quarter, which got the Bulldogs started on an 80-yard touchdown drive.

“A lot of talent there,” Beck said. “I'm excited to see as the offense progresses and he progresses, what he's able to do.”

Etienne was suspended for Georgia's season-opening victor over Clemson after an offseason arrest.

ODDS & ENDS

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp didn't return after leaving the game with a slightly sprained ankle. “He could've gone but there was no need to,” Smart said. ... Fifteen players had at least one catch for the Bulldogs. Smith had four catches for 73 yards, while Bell chipped in with four receptions for 46 yards. ... Georgia defensive star Mykel Williams sat out the game after sustaining a sprained left ankle against Clemson. Smart isn't sure when he'll be able to return.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Nothing in this game will alter Georgia's status as the No. 1 team in the land.

The Bulldogs have yet to allow a touchdown, outscoring their first two opponents 82-6.

UP NEXT

Tennessee Tech: The Golden Eagles are off next week, then play Tennessee State in their home opener on Sept. 21.

Georgia: The Bulldogs open their Southeastern Conference slate next Saturday night when they hit the road to face the Kentucky Wildcats.

