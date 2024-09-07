Georgia News

Carson Beck throws 5 TD passes and No. 1 Georgia routs FCS school Tennessee Tech 48-3

Carson Beck tied a school record with five touchdown passes in a little more than a half and No. 1 Georgia romped to a 48-3 victory against outmanned Tennessee Tech. With a brief respite in their daunting schedule, the Bulldogs improved to 2-0 against an FCS school that received $550,000 to make the trip to Athens
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) directs his teammates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) directs his teammates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By PAUL NEWBERRY – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — In what amounted to a glorified scrimmage, Carson Beck needed a little more than a half to tie a Georgia record.

Beck threw five touchdown passes — to five players — before leaving the game less than three minutes into the third quarter, leading the No. 1 Bulldogs to a 48-3 rout against outmanned Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

“I thought our wide receivers had a really good day," Beck said. “We have so many athletes on the field. They went out there and made plays. When guys are wide open, it makes my job really easy.”

Beck’s five TD passes matched a school record that had been done seven other times, most recently by Stetson Bennett against UAB in 2021.

With a brief respite in their daunting schedule, Georgia (2-0) breezed past an FCS school that received $550,000 to make the trip to Athens for a beating that was never in doubt.

“We were considered better than that opponent," coach Kirby Smart said. “We should execute at a high level.”

Beck completed 18 of 25 passes for 242 yards before calling it a day. He had scoring throws of 22 yards to Dillon Bell, 6 yards to Colbie Young, 10 yards to Dominic Lovett, 50 yards to Arian Smith and 37 yards to Lawson Luckie.

Many in the announced crowd of more than 93,000 headed for the exits at halftime on a sweltering day with temperatures in the upper 80s. They didn't miss much as the Bulldogs pulled most of their starters shortly into the third quarter.

Tennessee Tech (0-2) started second-stringer Jordyn Potts at quarterback after losing Dylan Laible, a transfer from Missouri, to an injury in its season-opening loss to Middle Tennessee.

The Golden Eagles also gave some snaps to receiver Jordan Yates in a futile effort to bolster the offense, which had only 18 yards passing and didn't crack 100 yards overall until the closing minutes.

But, in a moral victory for the visiting team, Tennessee Tech called a timeout with 2 seconds left to allow Hayden Olsen to kick a 32-yard field goal on the final play to break up the shutout.

With the Bulldogs leading 45-0, the fourth quarter was reduced to 10 minutes. Georgia finished with a 498-134 lead in total yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tennessee Tech: The main benefit for the Golden Eagles was a hefty payday that will bolster their tight athletic department budget. They finally scored for the first time in three meetings against the Bulldogs after losing 67-0 in 1943 and 38-0 in 2009.

Georgia: The Bulldogs got a chance to give playing time to a bunch of backups, which may pay dividends later in the season. Gunnar Stockton took over for Beck and completed 10 of 12 passes for 90 yards. Branson Robinson scored on a 13-yard run. "We were able to play a lot of players," Smart said. "That helps grow our team and grow our depth."

ETIENNE DEBUT

Running back Trevor Etienne made his Georgia debut, carrying the ball five times for 78 yards.

The transfer from Florida showed his speed with a 45-yard run in the second quarter, which got the Bulldogs started on an 80-yard touchdown drive.

“A lot of talent there,” Beck said. “I'm excited to see as the offense progresses and he progresses, what he's able to do.”

Etienne was suspended for Georgia's season-opening victor over Clemson after an offseason arrest.

ODDS & ENDS

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp didn't return after leaving the game with a slightly sprained ankle. “He could've gone but there was no need to,” Smart said. ... Fifteen players had at least one catch for the Bulldogs. Smith had four catches for 73 yards, while Bell chipped in with four receptions for 46 yards. ... Georgia defensive star Mykel Williams sat out the game after sustaining a sprained left ankle against Clemson. Smart isn't sure when he'll be able to return.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Nothing in this game will alter Georgia's status as the No. 1 team in the land.

The Bulldogs have yet to allow a touchdown, outscoring their first two opponents 82-6.

UP NEXT

Tennessee Tech: The Golden Eagles are off next week, then play Tennessee State in their home opener on Sept. 21.

Georgia: The Bulldogs open their Southeastern Conference slate next Saturday night when they hit the road to face the Kentucky Wildcats.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) fends off Tennessee Tech defensive back Jalin Shephard (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) breaks through the line of scrimmage as lineman Dylan Fairchild (53) blocks Tennessee Tech linebacker Kalvyn Crummie (42) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) looks for an open reciever during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Tennessee Tech quarterback Jordyn Potts (5) looses his grip on the ball as Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Tennessee Tech quarterback Jordyn Potts (5) is sacked by Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) break away from Tennessee Tech linebacker Kalvyn Crummie (42) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia running back Branson Robinson (22) is stopped by Tennessee Tech defensive back Jalin Shephard (6) after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Fans observe a moment of silence for victims of Wednesday's school shooting at Apalachee High School before an NCAA college football game between Tennessee Tech and Georgia Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) runs for a big gain after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia running back Chauncey Bowers (33) runs between Tennessee Tech linebacker Kalvyn Crummie (42) and defensive lineman Jeremiah Sandiford (95) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

