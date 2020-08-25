X

Carranza leads Inter Miami CF into matchup with Atlanta United FC after 2-goal game

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Inter Miami CF hosts Atlanta United FC after Julian Carranza registered two goals against Orlando City SC

Atlanta United FC (3-3-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (1-5-0, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Julian Carranza leads Inter Miami CF into a matchup with Atlanta United FC following a two-goal showing against Orlando City SC.

Inter Miami CF takes the field for the seventh game in franchise history. Inter Miami CF has has been outscored 10-6 through its first six games of MLS play.

Atlanta United FC put together an 18-12-4 record overall a season ago while finishing 12-2-3 in home games. Atlanta United FC scored 62 goals a season ago, averaging 1.7 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Juan Agudelo, David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Robbie Robinson, George Acosta (injured).

Atlanta United FC: JJ Williams, Josef Martinez (injured), Jake Mulraney.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

