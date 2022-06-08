ajc logo
X

Carr taps Fulton County prosecutor to lead Georgia gang unit

Georgia News
35 minutes ago
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is hiring a Fulton County prosecutor to lead the state’s new gang prosecution unit

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is hiring a Fulton County prosecutor to lead the state's new gang prosecution unit.

Carr announced Wednesday that Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Cara Convery will run the unit when it starts operating July 1. She'll lead 11 attorneys and paralegals.

Under the new law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, the attorney general’s office will have concurrent authority with local prosecutors to bring gang cases. The state plans to spend $1.6 million on the unit in the budget beginning July 1

Carr said the law will help his office work with law enforcement, district attorneys and federal agencies.

Carr, a Republican, faces Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan and Libertarian Martin Cowen in November as he seeks reelection.

Supporters of the law say local prosecutors sometimes have trouble pursuing gangs that commit crimes across multiple of Georgia's 50 judicial circuits. The attorney general’s office will also target gang activity in prisons.

“Cara Convery has established herself as a force in the field of criminal gang prosecution and is a proven leader in Georgia’s legal community,” Carr said in a statement.

Convery has prosecuted a number of high-profile murder cases and has prosecuted gang members using the state's racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations law.

Editors' Picks
College Park city manager fired after four months on job6h ago
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial
Anchor Shiba Russell leaving 11Alive after six years
4h ago
Cobb pharmacist, 72, gets 15 years in prison for supplying illegal prescriptions
7h ago
Cobb pharmacist, 72, gets 15 years in prison for supplying illegal prescriptions
7h ago
Braves’ Adam Duvall: ‘I didn’t feel like I just forgot how to hit overnight’
3h ago
The Latest
Georgia city demolishes homeless camp called health hazard
38m ago
Former Georgia, US Olympic swimming coach Bauerle retires
1h ago
Swanson beats Braves in arbitration, Duvall loses to Atlanta
1h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top