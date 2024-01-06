Carmody, Thomas both score 20 as Mercer defeats VMI 86-64

Robby Carmody and David Thomas both scored 20 points in Mercer’s 86-64 win against VMI
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Robby Carmody and David Thomas both scored 20 points in Mercer's 86-64 win against VMI on Saturday.

Carmody had five rebounds and three steals for the Bears (8-7, 1-1 Southern Conference). Thomas shot 8 for 18, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jake Davis shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Tyran Cook finished with 19 points and two steals for the Keydets (3-12, 0-2). Stephen Olowoniyi added 14 points and seven rebounds for VMI. Taeshaud Jackson also had 13 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top