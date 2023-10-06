Carlson, Márquez, Miller and Tichenor will be the umpire crew chiefs for MLB Division Series

Mark Carlson, Alfonso Márquez, Bill Miller and Todd Tichenor will be the umpire crew chiefs for the Division Series starting Friday

Georgia News
19 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Carlson, Alfonso Márquez, Bill Miller and Todd Tichenor will be the umpire crew chiefs for the Division Series starting Friday.

Carlson’s crew will work the NL series between Atlanta and Philadelphia and open with Brian O’Nora behind the plate, Ben May at first, Carlson at second, David Rackley at third, Chris Guccione in left and Ramon De Jesus in right.

Umpires rotate from right field to left and then clockwise around the bases starting at third, meaning an umpire who is in left field for the opener would be behind the plate for a potential Game 5.

Márquez’s crew will work the AL series between Baltimore and Texas and start with Lance Barrett behind the plate, John Libka at first, Márquez at second, Cory Blaser at third, Quinn Wolcott in left and Nic Lentz in right.

Miller’s crew will work the AL series between Houston and Minnesota and begin with Brian Knight behind the plate, D.J. Reyburn at first, Miller at second, Jansen Visconti at third, John Tumpane in left and Roberto Ortiz in right.

Tichenor’s crew will work the NL series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona and open with Vic Carapazza behind the plate, Gabe Morales at first, Tichenor at second, Will Little at third, Jim Wolf in left and Ryan Additon in right.

Additon will be making his postseason debut.

Nestor Ceja, Bruce Dreckman, Junior Valentine and Chad Whitson will be the replay umpires at the video center in the commissioner’s office.

