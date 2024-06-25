Georgia News

Cardinals try to keep home win streak going, host the Braves

The St. Louis Cardinals, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Atlanta Braves
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (43-33, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (40-37, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (5-2, 1.57 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (5-2, 3.44 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -136, Cardinals +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Atlanta Braves.

St. Louis has a 21-15 record at home and a 40-37 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 28-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta has gone 19-20 on the road and 43-33 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masyn Winn leads the Cardinals with a .298 batting average, and has 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 18 walks and 27 RBI. Brendan Donovan is 16-for-41 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 21 home runs while slugging .594. Austin Riley is 15-for-34 with five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Braves: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (back), Kyle Gibson: day-to-day (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Braves: Orlando Arcia: day-to-day (head), Raymond Kerr: 15-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Attorney asks AG’s Office be removed from prosecuting training center RICO case

Credit: Ben Gray

Cemetery established by formerly enslaved Black Atlantans applying for historic status

Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Atlanta makes bid to host Sundance Festival, including $2M and ‘array’ of support

LISTEN
Two years after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Georgia lawmakers turn focus to IVF

LISTEN
Two years after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Georgia lawmakers turn focus to IVF

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Battle for Georgia General Assembly centers on a few swing districts
The Latest

Credit: AP

Takeaways from AP's report on new footage from the fatal shooting of a Black motorist in...
Shot in 1.6 seconds: Video raises questions about how trooper avoided charges in Black...
Donovan, Lynn spark Cardinals over Braves 4-3 for ninth win in 12 games
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of David Hobbs

Lawrenceville man’s embarrassing viral moment leads to sobriety
Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds