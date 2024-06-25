Cardinals try to keep home win streak going, host the Braves

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -136, Cardinals +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Atlanta Braves.

St. Louis has a 21-15 record at home and a 40-37 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 28-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta has gone 19-20 on the road and 43-33 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masyn Winn leads the Cardinals with a .298 batting average, and has 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 18 walks and 27 RBI. Brendan Donovan is 16-for-41 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 21 home runs while slugging .594. Austin Riley is 15-for-34 with five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Braves: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (back), Kyle Gibson: day-to-day (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Braves: Orlando Arcia: day-to-day (head), Raymond Kerr: 15-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.