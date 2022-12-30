Cardinals to start David Blough at quarterback vs Falcons

Colt McCoy was the expected starter but has been battling concussion symptoms. Coach Kliff Kingsbury elected to go with Blough over Trace McSorley, who started the team's 19-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day.

The 27-year-old Blough started five games for the Detroit Lions in 2019, losing all five. The former Purdue standout was signed a little more than two weeks ago, a few weeks after starter Kyler Murray was lost for the season due to a knee injury.