ajc logo
X

Cardinals to start David Blough at quarterback vs Falcons

Georgia News
39 minutes ago
The Arizona Cardinals will use their fourth quarterback of the season after David Blough was named the starter for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will use their fourth quarterback of the season after David Blough was named the starter for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Colt McCoy was the expected starter but has been battling concussion symptoms. Coach Kliff Kingsbury elected to go with Blough over Trace McSorley, who started the team's 19-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day.

The 27-year-old Blough started five games for the Detroit Lions in 2019, losing all five. The former Purdue standout was signed a little more than two weeks ago, a few weeks after starter Kyler Murray was lost for the season due to a knee injury.

The Cardinals (4-11) have lost five straight games and seven of their past eight.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Uncredited

Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania12m ago

Credit: File photo

Hice, Bourdeaux say goodbyes as U.S. House terms end
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

There’s a reason for the Big Ten’s inferiority complex
8h ago

Credit: AJC FILE

OPINION: A New Year’s reading list through the legends of Atlanta
9h ago

Credit: AJC FILE

OPINION: A New Year’s reading list through the legends of Atlanta
9h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik

EXPLAINER: What’s the debate over releasing Trump’s taxes?
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Julio Cortez

Cards turn to David Blough at QB against Ridder, Falcons
10m ago
Cardinals' Blough, Falcons rookie Ridder in QB spotlight
11m ago
GA Lottery
2h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
8h ago
EXPLAINER: What’s the debate over releasing Trump’s taxes?
5h ago
Best Atlanta photos and video of 2022
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top