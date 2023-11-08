BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Judge to determine if rap lyrics can be used as evidence in Young Thug RICO case

Cardinals running back James Conner designated for return from injured list

The Arizona Cardinals have designated running back James Conner to return from the injured list
Georgia News
21 minutes ago

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have designated running back James Conner to return from the injured list.

With Wednesday's designation, Conner now has a three-week practice window and must play by Nov. 29 or miss the rest of the season. He has missed four games after injuring his knee against Cincinnati in Week 5.

Conner had 364 yards and two touchdowns in five starts before the injury.

Emari Demercado has run for 195 yards and a touchdown in place of Conner for the Cardinals (1-8), who are on a six-game losing streak headed into Sunday's game against Atlanta.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photo

NEW DETAILS
Funeral planned for Israeli soldier from metro Atlanta killed in attack38m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For College Football Playoff spot, only one game really matters for No. 2 Georgia
26m ago

How could WeWork’s bankruptcy impact its Atlanta offices?
42m ago

2nd suspect arrested in deadly MARTA station shooting in April
1h ago

2nd suspect arrested in deadly MARTA station shooting in April
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

HAPPENING NOW
Young Thug case: Will rap lyrics be used as evidence in gang trial?
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Falcons' Smith wants to avoid 'musical chairs' at QB as Heinicke prepares for second...
21m ago
New coaches have changed the complexion of the ACC. Some of the rebuilds are faster than...
1h ago
SEC players have dominated the NFL draft for the past 17 years. There may be a dip this...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
3h ago
How to watch the GOP presidential debate on Wednesday
7h ago
91-year-old retired Atlanta architect is a TikTok sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top