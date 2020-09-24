Cardinals, Panthers renew old rivalry to highlight Week 3

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence has attempted 276 consecutive passes without throwing an interception, the longest active streak in the country and third-longest in league history. The ACC mark of 379 was set by N.C. State’s Russell Wilson. N.C. State’s Ryan Finley ranks second with 339. The Tigers (2-0, 1-0), who are off this weekend, also have won a league-record 31 consecutive regular season games.

LONG SHOT

Texas State's most recent game against an ACC opponent came in 2015, a 59-16 loss to Florida State, making their matchup with Boston College (1-0) in Chestnut Hill on Saturday night a tall task. The Bobcats (1-2), who compete in the Sun Belt Conference, replaced the Ohio Bobcats on the Eagles' schedule when the Mid-American Conference decided not to play football this fall. The Eagles won their opener under first-year coach Jeff Hafley 26-6 at Duke.

IMPACT PLAYER

Ricky Person Jr. of N.C. State did a little bit of everything as the Wolfpack outlasted Wake Forest 45-42. He touched the ball four different ways and accounted for touchdowns two ways, including the winning score with 3:21 remaining. Person scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, threw a 2-yard jump pass for a touchdown in the third quarter and ran three yards for the winning score. He also caught two passes and returned three kickoffs.

