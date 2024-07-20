Cardinals-Braves game is postponed because of rain, doubleheader planned for Saturday

ATLANTA (AP) — The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves originally scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of persistent rain.

The Cardinals, who are in second place in the NL Central, and the Braves, who are second in the NL East, will try to play a split doubleheader Saturday at Truist Park. The first pitch for the opener has been scheduled for 1 p.m., and the nightcap will begin at 7:20 p.m., though there is more rain in the forecast.

Rain shortened the Cardinals' pregame batting practice, forcing the grounds crew to place a tarp over the infield. The tarp was removed for only a few minutes before being pulled out over the infield again shortly before the 7:20 p.m. scheduled first pitch. The postponement was announced at 9:30 p.m.