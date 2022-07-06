ajc logo
X

Cardinals aim to end 3-game road skid, play the Braves

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals will look to break their three-game road slide in a matchup against the Atlanta Braves

St. Louis Cardinals (44-39, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (48-34, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-6, 2.61 ERA, .99 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (8-2, 2.66 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -189, Cardinals +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will look to end their three-game road skid in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 48-34 record overall and a 26-17 record in home games. The Braves are 27-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

St. Louis is 20-23 on the road and 44-39 overall. The Cardinals have gone 33-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 14 home runs, 25 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .299 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 15-for-38 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .340 batting average, and has 26 doubles, 19 home runs, 42 walks and 65 RBI. Nolan Arenado is 17-for-41 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Adam Duvall: day-to-day (hand), Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Johan Oviedo: day-to-day (undisclosed), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Fulton grand jury subpoenas Giuliani, Graham, Trump campaign lawyers 14h ago
Chipper Jones places Georgia home up for sale for $15 million
17h ago
GBI: Police responding to fatal shooting at Toccoa motel kill man with gun
5h ago
11Alive gives Ron Jones primary evening anchor role; Jeff Hullinger moves to weekends
12h ago
11Alive gives Ron Jones primary evening anchor role; Jeff Hullinger moves to weekends
12h ago
Ga. Dept. of Labor wants out of settlement with lawyers for unemployed
10h ago
The Latest
Parker leads Atlanta against Washington after 21-point game
1h ago
GA Lottery
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
2h ago
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
Georgia high court rightly overturned murder convictions, legal experts say
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top