Carbon monoxide leak at Fulton County jail sends 1 worker to the hospital; requires treatment for 5

ATLANTA (AP) — A carbon monoxide leak in the kitchen of the Fulton County Jail sent one worker to the hospital and required five workers to be treated, authorities said Tuesday.

The leak, from one of eight large kettles in the kitchen, was discovered Monday night after employees began to experience nausea and other symptoms, Sheriff Patrick Labat said. He said the kitchen was immediately evacuated.

One of the workers drove herself to the hospital and was admitted, Labat said. All six workers are contract employees at the jail, he said.