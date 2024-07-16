Breaking: The backlash against the Georgia election board action is growing
Georgia News

Carbon monoxide leak at Fulton County jail sends 1 worker to the hospital; requires treatment for 5

Authorities say a carbon monoxide leak in the kitchen of the Fulton County Jail sent one worker to the hospital and required five workers to be treated
37 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — A carbon monoxide leak in the kitchen of the Fulton County Jail sent one worker to the hospital and required five workers to be treated, authorities said Tuesday.

The leak, from one of eight large kettles in the kitchen, was discovered Monday night after employees began to experience nausea and other symptoms, Sheriff Patrick Labat said. He said the kitchen was immediately evacuated.

One of the workers drove herself to the hospital and was admitted, Labat said. All six workers are contract employees at the jail, he said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

The backlash against the Georgia election board action is growing1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Judge refuses to extend timeframe for Georgia’s new Medicaid plan
54m ago

Credit: Courtesy of Will Sterling

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks won’t reopen in downtown Atlanta after burst pipe
34m ago

Credit: AP

EV sales demand rebounds after soft start to 2024
2h ago

Credit: AP

EV sales demand rebounds after soft start to 2024
2h ago

Credit: Provided

HUD asks Fulton housing authority to outsource Section 8 vouchers
The Latest

Credit: AP

Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley poised for bigger impact in 2nd season
1h ago
Atlanta faces Minnesota, seeks to end 7-game slide
Georgia county says slave descendants can't use referendum to challenge rezoning of...
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare