Capela leads Atlanta against Orlando following 25-24 outing

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 115-112 on March 3. Trae Young scored 32 points to help lead Atlanta to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 25.4 points and 9.5 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 22.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 14.3 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Magic. Dwayne Bacon is averaging 10.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 118.4 points, 44.3 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 46.8% shooting.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 104.8 points, 41 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points on 49.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Danilo Gallinari: day to day (foot), De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Tony Snell: day to day (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out (achilles).

Magic: Otto Porter Jr.: out (foot), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: out (back), James Ennis III: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.