Capela, Gallinari pace Hawks to third straight victory

Capela’s putback with 41 seconds remaining made it 112-106 and ended the Warriors’ last threat.

Golden State started 1 for 12 on 3s before Andrew Wiggins hit two consecutive shots beyond the arc to force a 40-all tie midway through the second. Curry displayed some dazzling ball-handling skills behind the back and scored layups on back-to-back possessions to force a 53-all tie in the final minute before halftime.

The Warriors led 59-57 at halftime after Green’s putback with 1.3 seconds to go. Williams and Curry traded 3s in the final minute of the first quarter, which ended in a 24-all tie.

Warriors: Curry is wearing protective padding in his uniform to protect his tailbone. ... Curry scored at least 30 in his third straight game and 20th overall. ... Green, back after missing one game with a left finger injury, had 11 points and 11 assists in 36 minutes. ... F Eric Paschall will miss the next two weeks after an MRI revealed a flexor strain in his left hip. Paschall played 23 minutes against the Raptors but was hurt during the game. He missed the previous two games with left wrist soreness.

Hawks: Interim coach Nate McMillan said there was no update on F John Collins, who missed his third straight game with a left ankle sprain. Collins, the team’s second-leading scorer this season, had 38 points in Atlanta’s win at Golden State on March 26. ... F De’Andre Hunter still has no immediate timetable to return from a left knee injury. ... Gallinari was 13 for 15 on free throws. ... Trae Young, Atlanta’s leading scorer this season, had 13 points after missing Friday’s win at New Orleans with a knee injury.

Curry wore Bruce Lee-themed Under Armour shoes in support of the eight people, including six Asian Americans, who were killed in Atlanta-area massage parlors on March 16. Curry plans to auction the shoes off to raise money and awareness for the victims’ families. The yellow high-topped shoes bore an inscription — “under the sky, under the heavens, there is but one family” — credited to Lee.

“Steph never ceases to amaze me,” coach Steve Kerr said. “Just the way he wields his influence and he understands the power that he holds. Whether it’s to raise money or raise awareness or just a kind gesture — it’s usually all of the above. He’s just an incredibly thoughtful, self-aware athlete.”

Warriors: Host Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Hawks: Host New Orleans on Tuesday.

