Candidates sign up for Jan. 31 races for state House, Senate

Qualifying closed Friday for the races to fill the two empty legislative positions. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger scheduled the elections after state Sen. Dean Burke of Bainbridge resigned his District 11 seat to become chief medical officer for the state Department of Community Health.

Republican state Rep. Sam Watson of Moultrie opted to leave the House to run for Burke’s Senate seat. He will face Democrat Mary Weaver-Anderson and Libertarian John Monds, both of Cairo, at the polls next month.