Candidate seeks new election, claiming some voted twice

The elections board has offered no explanation for the discrepancies, said Smith’s attorney, Jake Evans.

The Long County Board of Elections and Registration referred questions to county attorney James Smith, who couldn’t be reached for comment.

Odum's lawyer, Luke Moses, called Smith’s claim of voter irregularities “abjectly false.” He said records belie Smith’s claims that some voters improperly cast ballots who no longer lived in Long County or that current residents were improperly turned away from the polls.

“There is not one accusation in his initial complaint that will hold up under scrutiny of the court,” Moses said.

But Moses said he was not informed of Smith’s new claim that at least seven people voted twice. He also said he was not aware of the Secretary of State’s critique of county election officials. Moses insisted that, even if true, those double votes — a total of 14 ballots — were not enough to change the election’s outcome.

Evans said one voter told him he voted twice — once during early voting and a second time when he accompanied his wife to the polls “just to see if he could do it.”

“I’ve handled multiple election contest cases,” Evans said. “In those cases, I have never seen more systematic, across-the-board administrative failures and voter fraud than this case.”