Cancer patients sue over emissions from Georgia plants

“The data suggests that those who live in communities with sterilization facilities are exposed to similar amounts of EtO as those who do not live near the facilities because of other sources of EtO, including naturally occurring sources,” the statement said.

An email to a spokeswoman for Sterigenics' parents company, Sotera Health, was not immediately returned.

The Covington plant uses ethylene oxide to sterilize urinary catheters, feeding tubes, stents and other items hospitals rely on.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency classified ethylene oxide as a human carcinogen in 2016 and has flagged some areas near plants that emit it for potentially elevated cancer risks.

Exposure to dangerous levels of the gas can cause cancer including leukemia and lymphoma, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Factories that emit the gas are subject to safety standards by both state and federal environmental laws.

Sterigenics and Becton, Dickinson have both said the Georgia plants were operating in compliance with permits.

Last year, Illinois authorities closed another sterilization plant owned by Sterigenics outside Chicago. The company later announced the plant would not reopen. Sterigenics is also facing lawsuits over ethylene oxide emissions from that plant.