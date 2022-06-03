Canadian and English men indicted in US Navy overdoses

The two overdose victims lived in Kingsland, near Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in the far southeast corner of Georgia.

Officials say Federuik and Nichols sold drugs using a website designed to be hidden from the public on the “dark web," sometimes accepting cryptocurrency in payment. The drugs would arrive from Canada in packages labeled “East Van Eco Tours.” Canadian investigators, including those in Calgary, targeted a vendor dubbed Canada1, who prosecutors say is Federuik.

The indictment alleges Federuik and Nicholls acquired the drugs from places including China and Hungary. The two men are in custody and and are awaiting extradition proceedings to bring them to Georgia. No attorneys for the men are listed in American court records.