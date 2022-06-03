ajc logo
Campbell hits 4 HRs, routs Georgia Tech to begin regional

Georgia News
51 minutes ago
Ty Babin drove in five runs, Logan Jordan had three hits and three RBIs and Campbell used five-run innings in the second and sixth to cruise past Georgia Tech 15-8 to begin the Knoxville Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ty Babin drove in five runs, Logan Jordan had three hits and three RBIs and Campbell used five-run innings in the second and sixth to cruise past Georgia Tech 15-8 on Friday to begin the Knoxville Regional.

Campbell (41-17) extended its streak with a homer to 20 games and the Camels set a program record for hits in a NCAA tournament with their 16th in the six inning before finishing with 18.

Jordan, Tyler Halstead and Jarrod Belbin each homered in Campbell’s five-run second. Halstead and Belbin went back-to-back, both going over the scoreboard in right field. Jordan added a two-RBI single to begin a five-run sixth and Babin broke it open with a three-run homer to make it 11-2.

Thomas Harrington (12-2), the nation's leader in wins, allowed five earned runs and nine nits in seven innings of work. Connor Denning started 3 for 3 after an RBI single in the fourth for a 6-1 lead.

Georgia Tech (34-23) starter John Medich (4-5) went just 1 2/3 innings after allowing five earned runs and six hits.

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

