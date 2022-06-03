Campbell hits 4 HRs, routs Georgia Tech to begin regional

Campbell (41-17) extended its streak with a homer to 20 games and the Camels set a program record for hits in a NCAA tournament with their 16th in the six inning before finishing with 18.

Jordan, Tyler Halstead and Jarrod Belbin each homered in Campbell’s five-run second. Halstead and Belbin went back-to-back, both going over the scoreboard in right field. Jordan added a two-RBI single to begin a five-run sixth and Babin broke it open with a three-run homer to make it 11-2.