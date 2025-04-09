Cameron Smith dons a blue blazer in a practice round at the Masters as he chases the green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Cameron Smith went for a different look Wednesday in his final tuneup for the Masters.
The Australian donned a blue blazer for a practice round ahead of Thursday's start of the tournament at Augusta National. Smith warmed up on the driving range with the blazer over a polo shirt, then proceeded to the course.
A star on LIV Golf, Smith left the PGA Tour in 2022 to join its Saudi-backed rival following his win at the British Open. He held off Rory McIlroy at St. Andrews to capture his first major.
Smith finished in a tie for sixth at the Masters a year ago and BetMGM Sportsbook listed him at 50-1 odds to win the green jacket this year.
