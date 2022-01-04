Cameron Maybin retires after 15 major league seasons

"Although my journey as a professional baseball player ends here with the announcement of my retirement, my work in this game is just getting started," Maybin wrote in a statement on Twitter on Monday. "I'm excited for what lies ahead, including my work with the Players Alliance in our effort to provide access and opportunity for the next generation of Black ballplayers."

The 34-year-old had one hit in 28 at-bats from May 19-29 last season for the New York Mets. He was assigned to Triple-A Syracuse on June 3 and hit .182 with no homers and five RBIs in 44 at-bats for the Mets' top farm team.