Camara's late block party helps Georgia fend off Vandy 73-70

P.J. Horne scored 14 points for Georgia and Camara and Kier scored 10 apiece. Georgia used its size advantage on the interior to outscore the Commodores (5-9, 1-7) 40-26.

Dylan Disu scored 15 points for Vanderbilt, Pippen and Jordan Wright 12 each and Maxwell Evans 10.

Vanderbilt returns home to face Auburn on Tuesday. Georgia now is one of eight teams in the bunched up SEC with five or six conference wins. Georgia heads to Texas A&M for a Wednesday night tilt.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25