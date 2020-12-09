Camara's double-double lifts Georgia past Montana 63-50

Andrew Garcia added 13 points, Justin Kier 12 and P.J. Horne 10 for the Bulldogs (4-0), who used a hot start and a second-half run to defeat the Grizzlies.

Horne hit a 3-pointer to cap a game-opening 9-0 run and a Kier dunk made it 19-5 barely five minutes into the game. After a jumper by Christian Brown made it 21-7 as Georgia was 10-of-12 shooting.