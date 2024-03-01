Cam Johnson scores season-high 29 points to help Nets rout Hawks 124-97

Georgia News

Brooklyn Nets' Lonnie Walker IV (8) fouls Atlanta Hawks' Dejounte Murray during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By DENIS P. GORMAN – Associated Press
7 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Johnson scored a season high 29 points, hitting a season-high seven 3-pointers in 11 attempts, to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks 124-97 on Thursday night to open a two-game series.

Fighting for the last play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, the teams will meet again at Barclays Center on Saturday.

Brooklyn improved to 23-36, winning in interim coach Kevin Ollie’s first home game since replacing the fired Jacques Vaughn on Feb. 20.

Dennis Schroder had 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for balanced Brooklyn. Mikal Bridges scored 15 points, Day’Ron Sharpe had 12 points, Lonnie Walker IV 11 and Dennis Smith Jr. 10.

Dejounte Murray led Atlanta with 28 points. The Hawks — with star guard Trae Young sidelined by a torn finger ligament — had won two in a row. They dropped to 26-33.

Brooklyn led 34-16 after the first quarter, with Johnson scoring 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting and Bridges adding 10 points. The Nets led 56-50 at the half, then outscored the Hawks 38-25 in the quarter.

Brooklyn opened the fourth quarter with Smith's layup and Bridges’ 3 on its first two possessions to stretch the lead to 99-75.

