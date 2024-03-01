Cam Johnson scores season-high 29 points to help Nets rout Hawks 124-97

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Johnson scored a season high 29 points, hitting a season-high seven 3-pointers in 11 attempts, to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks 124-97 on Thursday night to open a two-game series.

Fighting for the last play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, the teams will meet again at Barclays Center on Saturday.

Brooklyn improved to 23-36, winning in interim coach Kevin Ollie’s first home game since replacing the fired Jacques Vaughn on Feb. 20.