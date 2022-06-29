Calls for Georgia chief to resign after Black man's shooting

Authorities said a short chase followed and that Lee was shot by Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson, who is white. Officials said emergency medical aid was rendered but Lee was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

“This man had a legal concealed weapons permit and still was shot down. It should never be a death sentence (for) a Black man for carrying a weapon,” Johnson said.

The officer who shot Lee was placed on administrative leave, Savannah police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson said in an email, The Savannah Morning News reported. The paper said Ferguson has been with the department since March 2021.

GBI agents said a handgun and a holster were recovered from the scene. Results of the GBI's investigation will be given to a local district attorney’s office for review, the agency said.

Lee’s killing was the fifth officer-involved death in Savannah this year, the newspaper said.

Elder James Johnson called for Police Chief Roy Minter’s resignation and said a federal probe should be opened into the officer-involved shootings in the city.

“There will be a series of protests in front of this police department to demand that this police chief step down,” he said, adding, “we don’t think that he’s doing a good job in training his officers.”

The police spokeswoman, in an email to The Associated Press, said the department would not comment on the community call for a federal probe and for the chief's resignation. She reiterated the department's previous statement, confirming it had contacted the GBI to conduct a “thorough and independent investigation” into Friday's shooting.

She also said the department's Internal Affairs Division had separately “launched an investigation into the actions that occurred that day.”

“Both investigations are ongoing independently of one another at this time. Once the GBI concludes its investigation, the case will be handed over to the DA’s Office to make a final determination,” the statement said.