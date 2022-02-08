Hamburger icon
Caldwell's buzzer-beater lifts Chattanooga past Mercer in OT

1 hour ago
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A.J. Caldwell made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime and Avery Diggs had a career-high 21 points as Chattanooga edged past Mercer 74-72 in overtime on Monday night.

David Jean-Baptiste had 15 points for Chattanooga (20-5, 10-2 Southern Conference). Malachi Smith added 15 points and eight rebounds. Darius Banks had 10 points.

Kamar Robertson had 16 points for the Bears (13-12, 6-6). James Glisson III added 14 points. Felipe Haase had 12 points.

The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Chattanooga defeated Mercer 77-68 last Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

