Caldwell scores 18, Atlanta snaps 4-game losing streak

Atlanta led 67-56 with 4:19 remaining in the third but went scoreless the rest of the quarter as Dallas scored the next 10.

Allisha Gray led Dallas (8-9) with 18 points. Arike Ogunbowale and Teaira McCowan each scored 14.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports