Caldwell accounts for 4 TDs, Troy uses 3 long drives to beat Georgia Southern 28-20

Matthew Caldwell accounted for four touchdowns and Troy scored on three straight possession then sealed it with an interception to beat Georgia Southern 28-20
9 minutes ago

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Matthew Caldwell accounted for four touchdowns and Troy scored on three straight possession then sealed it with an interception to beat Georgia Southern 28-20 on Saturday night.

Caldwell threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Devonte Ross with 7:50 remaining in the third quarter and added a pair of short-yardage runs in the fourth. Each drive surpassed 70 yards and chewed more than five minutes apiece, the last ending a 16-play, 75-yard drive that took 8:11.

With 2:01 left, Justin Powe intercepted a JC French pass near midfield to seal it for Troy (3-7, 2-5 Sun Belt Conference).

Caldwell was 26-of-32 passing for 288 yards. He also hit Brody Dalton with a 6-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Damien Taylor added 92 yards rushing on 18 carries for the Trojans.

Jalen White and Josh Dallas each had a touchdown run for Georgia Southern (6-4, 4-2). French completed 17 of 28 passes for 171 yards.

