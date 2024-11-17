Caldwell accounts for 4 TDs, Troy uses 3 long drives to beat Georgia Southern 28-20

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Matthew Caldwell accounted for four touchdowns and Troy scored on three straight possession then sealed it with an interception to beat Georgia Southern 28-20 on Saturday night.

Caldwell threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Devonte Ross with 7:50 remaining in the third quarter and added a pair of short-yardage runs in the fourth. Each drive surpassed 70 yards and chewed more than five minutes apiece, the last ending a 16-play, 75-yard drive that took 8:11.

With 2:01 left, Justin Powe intercepted a JC French pass near midfield to seal it for Troy (3-7, 2-5 Sun Belt Conference).