Cade Cunningham scores 38 as Pistons win 148-143 shootout over Hawks

Trae Young had 38 points and 13 assists for the Hawks, who lost their third straight. Georges Niang scored 27 points and tied a career high with seven 3-pointers.

Cunningham had his big night while being guarded primarily by Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. Daniels had four steals to give him an NBA-best 156 for the season, but Cunningham dominated so thoroughly in the first half that the Hawks double-teamed him almost every time he touched the ball — including in the backcourt — after the break.

Takeaways

Pistons: The Pistons are sixth in the Eastern Conference and continue to march toward their first playoff berth since 2019.

Hawks: The Hawks couldn't get enough stops and couldn't capitalize on an 11-attempt advantage at the free-throw line.

Key moment

Schroder hit a driving layup while getting fouled with 33 seconds left. His free throw gave the Pistons a 142-140 lead after an 11-2 Hawks run put them in front.

Key stat

Cunningham had 29 points and 10 assists at halftime, the first time in his career he had a double-double at the break.

Up next

The Hawks wrap up a three-game homestand on Monday when the face Miami. The Pistons face the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday in the first of four straight home games.

