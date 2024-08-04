Georgia News

Cabrera's 5 strong innings and Bride's 3-run homer send Marlins past Braves 7-0

Edward Cabrera struck out eight in five impressive innings and Jonah Bride hit a three-run homer as the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 7-0 to split their four-game series
Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
27 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Edward Cabrera struck out eight in five impressive innings and Jonah Bride hit a three-run homer as the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 7-0 on Sunday to split their four-game series.

Cabrera (2-3) allowed just three hits and two walks. It was the first time in 11 starts this season that he didn't give up a run. Three relievers finished the six-hitter.

Emmanuel Rivera was 2 for 4 with a walk, a run scored and a steal. Xavier Edwards went 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run, extending his on-base streak to 21 games.

All-Star lefty Max Fried (7-6) had a disappointing return from the injured list for the Braves. He gave up five runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings, walking a season-high five. He also had six strikeouts.

It was Fried's first start since July 11. He felt discomfort in his forearm prior to his one-inning appearance in the All-Star Game on July 16 and was placed on the injured list July 21.

The last-place Marlins improved to 3-2 since a massive selloff at the July 30 trade deadline. It was their sixth shutout of the season and first since May 24.

Austin Riley had three hits for the Braves, and catcher Sean Murphy reached base three times with two walks and a single.

Bride's home run, his third this season and second of the series, capped a six-run fourth for the Marlins. Edwards and Cristian Pache each had an RBI single. Luke Jackson replaced Fried and gave up Bride's home run into the Marlins' bullpen in left field.

Jake Burger added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Atlanta had a run taken off the board in the third on a successful replay challenge by Miami. Jorge Soler tried to score from first on a double by Riley and was initially ruled safe on a close play at the plate, but the call was overturned and the game remained scoreless.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Rookie RHP Roddery Muñoz (2-5, 5.45 ERA) starts Monday night at home in the the opener of a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Braves: LHP Chris Sale (13-3, 2.71 ERA) opens a three-game home series against Brewers RHP Colin Rea (9-3, 3.59) on Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Miami Marlins' Jake Burger, right, high-fives teammate Ali Sánchez, left, as he tags home plate after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Whit Merrifield watches a pitch go by in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miami Marlins' Jake Burger looks at the scoreboard for an instant replay after striking out in the sixth inning a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: TNS

